PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announces his party's protest against inflation, 'sinking economy'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that his party had decided to hold a protest against inflation and the 'sinking economy' across Pakistan from Friday. Chaudhry stated that former Pak PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will join supporters after three weeks.

"...demonstrations will be staged against inflation and the sinking economy [...] and this movement will continue until the incumbent government is sent packing," Fawad Chaudhry said.

Fawad Chaudhry announced that the protest will be taken out in every city. He further stated that Imran Khan will also make an announcement regarding the next plan of action. "These protests will be led by PTI MNAs in their constituencies," Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying.

Furthermore, Chaudhry announced that a 'huge protest' will also be held for the release of detained party Senator Azam Swati, who has been in custody in controversial tweets against senior military officials.

He added that elections are the 'only way out' and stressed that the idea of bringing in a technocrat government 'will not be tolerated' in Pakistan.

PTI's scuffle with PML-N government

Earlier too PTI had criticised the members of the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying the country's affairs are not run by appointing ministers and making foreign visits.

"If the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) doesn't bring a formula for holding general elections by December 20, the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved," Chaudhry said. The Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM is a coalition of political parties currently ruling the country. Khan's PTI is in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces. Chaudhry said that Pakistan needs political stability which is not possible without a stable government.

(With inputs from agencies)

