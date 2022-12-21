Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan's purported 'phone sex' audio goes viral; PTI calls it 'character assassination'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan leak audio controversy: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has again landed in controversy after his alleged "vulgar conversation" with an unknown woman went viral on several social media platforms. Though India TV does not claim the authenticity of the purported audio, several Pakistani media and journalists familiar with Khan claimed that the male voice in the "leaked audio" was said to be of the former PM.

Initially, the audio was uploaded by a Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube account and subsequently, it went viral on Facebook and Twitter. In the first audio, which the journalist claimed to be recorded recently, a woman can be heard saying that she can't come to meet him the same day as her "private parts are in pain" and could possibly meet him the next day if her health permits.

On the other hand, a male, purported to be Khan, can be heard saying, "...Will see if it is possible as my family, and children are coming. I will try to get their visit can be delayed. I will let you know tomorrow." While in another audio, which the Pakistani journalist claimed to be an older one, can be heard Imran asking the woman vulgar questions about his sexual desires. Also, another journalist named Mansoor Ali Khan, in a Facebook video claimed that he knows the anonymous woman in the leaked audio. However, he did not name the woman in the social media video.

PTI calls it an attempt to assassinate the character of Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan's party, refuted the claims of journalists and asserted it a well-tailored move to assassinate the character of the former Prime Minister. PTI leader Dr Arslan Khalid said that the audio clips are 'fake', adding that the political opponents of the PTI chairman could not think beyond creating fake audio tapes and videos.

It is worth mentioning Khan landed in several controversies even when he was not the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Recently, his phone chats hit headlines wherein he purportedly tried to buy the loyalties of lawmakers. In the clip, party leaders Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar were discussing the cypher and allegedly strategising on how to “play it up in the public”, Dawn reported.

