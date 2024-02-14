PM Modi inscribes 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on stone in Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi being garlanded by BAPS spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inscribed the words "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World is One Family) on stone using a hammer and a chisel after the historic inauguration of the first BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). PM Modi was also seen engaging with artisans and children at the temple.

PM Modi greets volunteers and key contributors involved in the creation of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple and participated in the 'Global Aarti', where all 1,200 BAPS temples across the world offered prayers simultaneously on the historic occasion. He also offered flower petals at the feet of Lord Swaminarayan and was garlanded by BAPS President Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Upon arrival at the grand temple complex, the Prime Minister was greeted by the members of the Indian community. Several Indian celebrities including actors Akshay Kumar, Dilip Joshi, Vivek Oberoi among others also attended the opening ceremony of the temple.

The prime minister also offered water in the virtual Ganga and Yamuna rivers at the temple before the inauguration. The temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

The BAPS temple, spread over a large area with stone architecture, is the largest of all in the Gulf region. It is the first stone Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi which has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

Constructed with 18 lakh bricks, seven lakh man hours and 1.8 lakh cubic metres of sandstone sourced directly from Rajasthan — Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple has been made in the Nagara style of architecture, just like the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Like Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, in BAPS temple also, no metal has been used in the construction and instead fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners. Ahead of its inauguration, a consecration ceremony was organised where the priests conducted rituals.

Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, reflecting the collaborative effort to bring this vision to life.

The Prime Minister received a rousing welcome from members of the Indian community as he greeted priests shortly before the inauguration event.

