India, Greece to empower military relations and defence industry: PM Modi during joint statement in Athens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued a joint statement in Athens on Friday. Addressing the media along with his Greek counterpart, PM Modi said that Greece and India are a natural match between two ancient civilisations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologies and between two ancient trade and cultural relations.

"The foundation of our relationship is ancient and strong...India and Greece are having cooperation on geopolitical, and regional issues. Our ries have improved immensely in recent years and there is scope for a wide range of bilateral cooperation," PM Modi added. He further said that the depth and warmth in relations between the two nations have not decreased even if an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Greece after a long gap of 40 years. Noting this, PM Modi said India and Greece have decided to take their relations to a strategic level.

India-Greece hold discussion on terrorism and cyber security

"We have decided to increase our cooperation in the areas of defence & security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, new and emerging technology and skill development and strengthen our strategic partnership," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said that the two countries also held discussions over mutual cooperation in the area of terrorism and cyber security. In addition, India and Greece also agreed to empower military relations as well as the defence industry.

"Today, we held discussions over mutual cooperation in the area of terrorism and cyber security. We have decided that there should also be an NSA-level dialogue platform. PM and I agree that our bilateral trade is increasing rapidly and there is immense potential for an increase in the time ahead too. So, we have decided to double our bilateral trade by 2030," PM Modi added.

India, Greece ink pact in Agriculture Sector

Further, the two countries also signed an agreement for cooperation in the Agriculture Sector. According to PM Modi, India and Greece have also decided to strike a 'Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement' soon in order to make skilled migration between the two countries easier.

PM Modi today commenced his visit to Greece by paying tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. Later on, he received a ceremonial guard of honour. India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens, Greece.

Greek PM hails India for Chandrayaan 3's success

During the press briefing, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also congratulated PM Modi for "conquering the south pole of the moon." Further, Mitsotakis also welcomed PM Modi's invitation to visit India. It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held delegation-level talks with his Greek counterpart Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

