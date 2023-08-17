LATAM Airlines pilot dies mid-air in aircraft's lavatory nearly 3 hours after it takeoff I WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?

Follow us on Image Source : LATAM AIRLINES/TWITTER LATAM Airlines

In a tragic incident, a 25-year experienced pilot collapsed in the aircraft's lavatory, leading to his death mid-air on August 14. According to the reports, the incident occurred on LATAM Airlines flight from Miami to Santiago-- nearly three hours after the flight took off at its scheduled time. The airline, in a statement, confirmed the incident and extended condolence to Captain Ivan Andaur's family who was a seasoned pilot.

According to a report by Simple Flying, the aircraft had taken off from Miami at 10:11 pm on Monday carrying at least 271 passengers and had already been en route to its destination when one of its pilots felt uncomfortable.

Although the crew onboard swiftly administered emergency treatment to Captain upon his collapse and the co-pilot diverted the flight LA505 to Panama City's Tocumen International Airport, he could not be saved. The doctor who checked the captain declared him dead.

"LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away," the airline said in a statement.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

