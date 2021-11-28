Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude jolts Peru’s Barranca

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 jolted 36 km north of Barranca, Peru, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.5 - 42 km NNW of Barranca, Peru,' USGS Earthquakes tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far.
This comes hours after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 28 km west of Callao at 06.32 GMT on Sunday.
The epicenter, with a depth of 64.45 km, was initially determined to be at 12.0305 degrees south latitude and 77.3749 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported. Callao is a seaside city of Peru and a region on the Pacific Ocean.
Further details are awaited.