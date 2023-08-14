Pakistan: 2 killed, 85 hurt in aerial firing during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : AP At least two people died in aerial firing in different parts of Pakistan's Karachi

At least two people were killed while over 80 others were wounded in aerial firing on Monday in several areas of Karachi during celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day. The firing incidents took place in the areas of Mehmoodabad, New Karachi, Bilal Colony areas.

The incident took place during midnight as the celebrations began, when some people fired in the air, causing injuries to 85 people. A 25-year-old woman was killed after a bullet hit her from an unknown direction in the People's Chowrangi area while she was travelling on a motorbike with her family, Dawn reported citing police.

In another incident, a man who was asleep on the roof of his house in Lyari's Aath Chowk area was shot dead by a stray bullet, said Baghdadi SHO Ghulam Yasin.

According to police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, one out of the 32 people admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) was critically injured with a gunshot wound on his head. Most of them were aged between 12 to 55, including five teenagers and eight females.

At least 32 more people were admitted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with bullet injuries and 21 others were sent to the Civil Hospital in Karachi. Additionally, a seven-month-old baby was shot and wounded at People’s Square near Burnes Road.

It is worth mentioning that the firing incidents took place despite the police's comprehensive security plan amid Independence Day celebrations.

