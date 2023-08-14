Pakistanis in Dubai fume as Burj Khalifa does not display their national flag on Independence Day | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hundreds of Pakistanis near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE

In a viral video, hundreds of Pakistanis in Dubai, UAE were left disappointed and fuming after the famous Burj Khalifa did not display their national flag at the midnight of their Independence Day (August 14) this year, reports have claimed. A lady could be heard saying that a 'prank' had been played on all Pakistanis.

The video shows several Pakistan nationals waiting near the world's tallest building in anticipation of their national flag being displayed there. However, their anticipation soon turned into shock and disappointment as their flag was not projected even as the time went past midnight.

"The time is 12:01 am now and Dubai officials informed that Pakistan's national flag won't be displayed on Burj Khalifa. This has become our status now. Pakistanis are raising slogans here but Pakistan's flag won't be displayed on Burj Khalifa. So sad, a prank has been played on Pakistanis," said the woman recording the video.

The hundreds of Pakistanis near the building were heard raising slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabaad', amid their disappointment of the flag not being projected on the Burj Khalifa.

Notably, Dubai has a huge number of expat population from Pakistan and India. It had lit up with the green Pakistani flag during their Independence Day last year. In 2019, the Burj Khalifa stroked anger among the Pakistani population for displaying their flag 'upside down'.

Meanwhile, the famous building lit in the tricolour of the Indian national flag on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 and is expected to do the same on India's 76th Independence Day on August 15.

