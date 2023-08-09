Pakistan: Shehbaz set to dissolve Parliament amid massive outcry by Imran, interim caretaker to handle country

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Pakistan parliament to be dissolved today

Almost three days before the completion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government, he will dissolve the Parliament on Wednesday-- paving a path for the interim setup and much-awaited and touted elections.

PM Shehbaz, while speaking at an event on Tuesday, confirmed that he would visit the President and hand over a summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly.

"Tomorrow [Wednesday] my government completes its term and [after] meeting constitutional norms, we will hand over the reins to the interim set-up," Pakistani English daily Dawn quoted the premier as saying during an event.

Notably, the caretaker government is appointed in Pakistan after the outgoing Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition give the nod for it. If they fail to agree on a name, the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader will forward their names to a bipartisan committee to zero in on one name within a given time period.

If the committee also fails, the Election Commission of Pakistan receives the same names and chooses one of them to serve as Prime Minister. The caretaker Prime Minister appoints a Cabinet to manage the government's activities, and he leaves office as soon as the newly elected Prime Minister takes the oath of office.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan's top electoral watchdog disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years after his conviction and arrest in the Toshakhana case. In a notification, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was disqualified after being found guilty of corrupt practices and his subsequent sentencing for three years, Geo News reported.

“As a consequence, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 232 of the Elections Act,2017,” the notification said.



