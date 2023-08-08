Pakistan: Election Commission disqualifies Imran Khan for 5 years after his conviction in Toshakhana case

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In a dramatic development, Pakistan's top electoral watchdog has disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years after his conviction and arrest in the Toshakhana case.

On Saturday, Khan was arrested shortly after an Islamabad trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison. The court likewise forced a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Imran and if he neglects to do as such, he will have to stay in prison for six extra months.

More details are awaited.

