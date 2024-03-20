Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's two sons acquitted in three corruption cases related to Panama Papers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Pakistan PM and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Islamabad: A Pakistan anti-corruption court on Tuesday acquitted two sons of three-time former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in three cases of alleged corruption, nearly ending the legal woes of the Sharif family. The development came weeks after a coalition led by PML-N formed the government in Pakistan.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were implicated in the Avenfield, Flagship, and Al-Azizia corruption cases in 2018 related to the Panama Papers. They were declared proclaimed offenders in 2018 after they failed to join the investigation into the corruption references filed by Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Dawn reported.

Nawaz's sons returned after six-year exile

Earlier this month, Nawaz's two sons decided to surrender before the court to face the trial proceedings and sought suspension of the warrants issued against them. After an accountability court suspended their warrants and absconder status till March 14, both returned to Pakistan on March 12, ending their six-year-long self-imposed exile in London.

After hearing the case on Tuesday, accountability judge Nasir Javed Rana acquitted the duo and the NAB did not oppose their acquittal pleas. Notably, their trials could not take place after Hussain and Hassan Nawaz were declared proclaimed offenders as they left Pakistan in 2018, while their father, the main accused, was convicted in the Avenfiled and Al-Azizia corruption cases but acquitted in the Flagship case.

The three-time former prime minister returned from London to Pakistan in October last year after ending his self-exile for nearly four years. He challenged his conviction in the two cases and the Islamabad High Court acquitted him. This emboldened his sons to return from London to face the charges.

Nawaz Sharif raises questions after chairing meetings

Earlier, the PML-N supremo made a conspicuous appearance on Monday by chairing three administrative meetings of the Punjab government. The move has raised eyebrows as Nawaz does not hold any official position in either the provincial or federal government and is officially only a National Assembly member.

An official handout issued after the meeting said the PML-N supremo issued directions to ministers and officials regarding different infrastructure projects, including the underground train and metro bus, farmers’ plight, electric bikes for students and Ramadan relief package. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab chief minister, sat beside her father during the meetings at the Chief Minister’s Office.

It is widely speculated that the PML-N supremo is the one calling the shots on all major decisions despite having no official role in the province. Nawaz had campaigned to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, but his party failed to secure enough seats in the elections last month, leading him to abandon the goal and allow his younger brother Shehbaz to lead a coalition government.



