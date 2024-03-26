Pakistan's second-largest naval air station PNS Siddique under attack, BLA claims responsibility

Follow us on Image Source : X PNS Siddique under attack

Islamabad: Pakistani security forces killed six insurgents as they claimed to "foil" an attack on one of the main naval facilities in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province on Monday night. No damage was caused to the Siddiqui air station in the attack, which was quickly claimed by the outlawed separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army. The BLA is designated as a terrorist group by Pakistan, the UK and the US.

Authorities say the insurgents were quickly spotted and killed when they tried to enter the naval facility in Turbat, a district in Baluchistan. “Six terrorists have been killed outside of the Turbat airport boundary, ensuring the safety of the base,” Pakistani media, Dawn, quoted officials as saying, adding that a special operation wing of FC and the navy’s special services group successfully isolated the terrorists. “No loss of sensitive naval installations reported,” they added.

Three officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak to media on the record.

Though Pakistani security forces often are targeted by BLA and Islamic militants, the latest attack came days after security forces killed eight insurgents when they tried to sneak into a government building outside the Chinese-funded Gwadar port in the province.

For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by the BLA and other groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted. Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, where Islamic militants also have a presence.

