PPP and PML-N forge coalition for new government in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif set to become PM

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Pakistan: Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, speaks during a party rally.

After days of intense negotiations, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reached a pivotal agreement to form a new coalition government, as announced by senior party leaders. In a joint late-night press conference on Tuesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari revealed that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is slated to reclaim the role of Prime Minister, while PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari is set to become the President once more.

New government emerges

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed confidence in the coalition's ability to form the government, citing the failure of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to secure a majority in Parliament.

Optimism in the market

Bilawal expressed optimism about the market's response to the coalition, as the country faced a hung parliament post-February 8 elections.

Unity and numbers

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the unity between the PPP and PML-N, underscoring their collective strength to form the government at the Centre.

Key seat count

The PML-N secured 75 seats, while the PPP garnered 54 seats. Additionally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has pledged support with its 17 seats.

Challenges ahead

Both leaders acknowledged the challenges ahead but affirmed their commitment to tackle them together.

Controversy surrounding elections

The February 8 elections have been marred by controversy, with allegations of widespread rigging. Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, condemned the alleged rigging and the suspension of internet services post-election.

PTI's response

Imran Khan's PTI criticised the newly formed alliance, dubbing it 'PDM 2.0' and accusing them of being 'mandate thieves.'

The coalition's emergence signaled a significant shift in Pakistan's political landscape, setting the stage for a new era of governance and cooperation.

Also read | Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI-backed candidates to join Sunni Ittehad Council, vows to form govt