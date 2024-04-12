Pakistan SHOCKER: Man axes wife, seven children to death as he couldn't 'feed them anymore'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Lahore: In a shocking and gruesome incident, a poverty-stricken man allegedly axed his wife and seven minor children to death in the Punjab province as he was unable to 'feed them anymore', according to police officials. The accused Sajjad Khokhar is a labourer by profession and confessed to the crime as he was unable to provide for the family.

Khokhar attacked his wife Kausar, 42, and seven children - four daughters and three sons, aged between eight months and 10 years - with an axe and killed them in Alipur, Muzaffargarh district, 350 km from Lahore. Police said the accused was mentally disturbed over financial issues and he often had quarrels with his wife.

According to officials, the man has been arrested and a case registered against him. The suspect confessed to his crime claiming that he had taken this extreme step as he could not feed his children any more, the police said. Meanwhile, Punjab provincial chief minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief over the incident and sought a report from the police.

Pakistan is facing an acute financial crisis with high inflation, slow economic growth and unsustainable debt. The cash-strapped country has reached a provisional or staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on disbursing the last tranche of $1.1 billion under the $3 billion standby arrangement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month abruptly announced banning the use of "red carpets" at government events as part of austerity measures to cut down unnecessary expenditures in the country. By eliminating the use of red carpets, the government aims to save funds and promote a more responsible and prudent approach to public finances.

The PM, President and several Pakistani ministers agreed to forego their salaries as part of austerity measures to improve Pakistan's dire financial situation.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Pakistan: 17 killed, over 30 injured after truck carrying pilgrims falls into ravine in Balochistan