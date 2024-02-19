Pakistan: Underworld don Ameer Balaj Tipu shot dead at wedding procession in Lahore

Follow us on Image Source : X Lahore underworld don Ameer Balaj Tipu

Lahore: Ameer Balaj Tipu, a prominent face of Lahore's underworld network and the owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant during a wedding ceremony in the Chung area on Sunday, according to a private TV channel and Dawn. The attacker reportedly opened fire at Balaj and three other guests were injured during the shooting.

Balaj's armed associates swiftly retaliated by shooting dead the unknown attacker, but despite best efforts, Balaj could not be saved and he succumbed to his injuries at the Jinnah hospital. The news of his death saddened and enraged his supporters, who gathered at the hospital to mourn his loss. Some women were seen beating their chests and condemning the perpetrators, while others loudly declared their allegiance to the underworld don.

Media reports quoted doctors as saying that Balaj received four bullet wounds in his chest and died due to excessive bleeding. Balaj is said to have recently joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities have sealed off the area and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, intending to uncover the motive behind the attack and identify the assailant. No arrests have been made so far, according to local reports.

A history of violence

Balaj was widely regarded as one of the most influential and feared personalities in Lahore's underworld, underscoring the gravity of his untimely demise. However, his family has a history of violence, as Balaj's grandfather has been embroiled in an age-old feud.

Balaj's father Arif Amir, alias Tipu Truckanwala, himself fell victim to a fatal attack in 2010 at the Allama Iqbal airport, succumbed to injuries sustained during the gunfire. Balaj was considered one of the few dons of Lahore's underworld who had generations of enmity, according to Samaa TV.

