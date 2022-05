Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MUGHEESALI81 Blast in Pakistan's Karachi kills woman, injures 12 others

A blast was reported in Pakistan's Karachi city on Monday night. As per Pakistani journalist Mughees Ali, the blast killed one woman and injured 12 others. Eyewitnesses said that the sound of the blast could be heard in faraway areas. The blast took place in Karachi's Kharadar area.

Further details awaited.

