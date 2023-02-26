Pakistan, in the pocket of China, cut its aid, says US Presidential election 2024 candidate Nikki Haley

Follow us on Image Source : AP Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to supporters during her speech.

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador and Republican who recently announced her bid for 2024 US Presidential Elections has pitched her voice for snapping aid to Pakistan saying its in the pocket of China.

In a statement on Sunday, Nikki Haley said, "Belarus, in the pocket of Russia. Zimbabwe, in the pocket of China. Pakistan, in the pocket of China. Cut all their aid."

"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," she wrote in an op-ed in the New York Post.

"When I'm President, we will no longer give foreign aid to our enemies. We will stop that. (We) will start being smart, and will start being strong again," Haley told a US news channel.

"They will be shocked to find that much of it goes to fund anti-American countries and causes. As president, I'll put a stop to this fiasco,” she said.

"It was a major victory for our troops, our taxpayers and our vital interests, but it didn't go nearly far enough. We've still given them way too much in other aid. As president, I will block every penny,” she added.

"Communist China for ridiculous environment programmes, despite the obvious threat China poses to Americans."

"We give money to Belarus, which is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s closest ally. We even give money to Communist Cuba — a country our own government has designated as a state sponsor of terrorism,” she said.

Nikki Haley, the 51-year-old two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, had launched her 2024 presidential bid on February 15, 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

