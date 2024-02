Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Tuesday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra on charges that they allegedly received land as a bribe during his premiership, TV channel Geo News said. Khan, 71, is in jail since August in connection with other cases and has previously denied the allegations.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.