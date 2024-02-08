Pakistan Elections 2024: Govt shuts land borders hours after imposing restrictions on mobile services

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Pakistan elections 2024: Police officers stand guard outside a polling station in the Gulbahar area in Peshawar.

Pakistan Elections 2024: After imposing a nationwide clampdown on mobile services, Pakistan temporarily shut some of its land borders on Thursday as it beefed up security for voters in a general election that has been preceded by a surge in militant violence. The government's decision came amid a series of attacks on polling stations and offices of independent candidates even a day before the country was scheduled to elect a new Prime Minister. The deadly blasts on Wednesday killed at least 30 and injured more than 50 in Balochistan.

It also follows a call by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to his supporters to wait outside polling booths after voting until results are announced. Last year, Khan's supporters ransacked several government buildings and clashed with troops as they tried to prevent his arrest. "As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats," the interior ministry said in a message on X.

One security personnel killed

The borders with Iran and Afghanistan were also shut. Despite the heavy security, one person was killed when gunmen opened fire on a patrol vehicle in the northwestern area of Tank, a source in the intelligence services said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the security forces. Unofficial first results in the election are expected a few hours after voting closes at 5 p.m. (1200 GMT) and a clearer picture is likely to emerge early on Friday.

Analysts say there may be no clear winner but the powerful generals could play a role. The military has dominated the nuclear-armed country either directly or indirectly in its 76 years of independence but for several years it has maintained it does not interfere in politics.

"The deciding factor is which side the powerful military and its security agencies are on," said Abbas Nasir, a columnist. "Only a huge turnout in favour of PTI can change its fortunes."

(With inputs from agency)

