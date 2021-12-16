Pakistan didn't take steps to prosecute terrorist leaders: US State Department

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Highlights US Department of State's report said Pakistan made limited progress to counter-terrorism.

The department added in the report that Pakistan did not take steps to prosecute terrorist leaders.

Authorities did not take sufficient action to dismantle certain terrorist groups, the report said.

The US Department of State on Thursday released country reports on Terrorism 2020, in which it mentioned that Pakistan made limited progress to counter-terrorism. The department added in the report that Pakistan did not take steps to prosecute terrorist leaders such as JeM founder Masood Azhar and LeT’s Sajid Mir, mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The report said that Groups targeting Afghanistan — including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated HQN, as well as groups targeting India, including LeT and its affiliated front organizations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) — continued to operate from Pakistani territory.

Adding that Pakistan did not take action against known terrorists, the report said that Pakistan did make positive contributions to the Afghanistan peace process, such as encouraging Taliban reductions in violence.

"Pakistan made additional progress in 2020 toward completing its Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan, but did not complete all Action Plan items, and remained on the FATF 'gray list'," the report read further, " The government and military acted inconsistently with respect to terrorist safe havens throughout the country. Authorities did not take sufficient action to dismantle certain terrorist groups."

ALSO READ | Pakistan has gone bankrupt, says former Pak revenue chief Shabbar Zaidi

Latest World News