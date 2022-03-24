In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear capable howitzer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable howitzer

Highlights Pakistan's military showcased multi-dimensional capabilities during Pakistan Day parade

China-made SH-15 self-propelled howitzer were also showcased

Weapon system has a maximum firing range of 20 km

Pakistan's military showcased multi-dimensional capabilities and highlighted key inductions, including the Chinese-made SH-15 self-propelled howitzer, during the Pakistan Day parade, the media reported. The modern artillery is fully capable to hit at a greater distance and is mounted on 6x6 Shaanxi truck chassis with an armoured cabin at the front and one 155 mm gun-howitzer mounted at the rear of the vehicle, said the Daily Pakistan report.

SH-15 is said to be a supreme 'shoot and scoot' artillery weapon for the use of nuclear shells, the report said. Pakistan Army acquired the wheeled self-propelled howitzer amid a major programme to modernise its artillery forces, as it is lighter than a tracked howitzer and can be more easily deployed in the mountainous region.

The weapon system has a maximum firing range of 20 km with standard ammunition and 53 km with a rocket-assisted artillery projectile. Pakistani armed forces have nearly 500 tracked self-propelled howitzers including 200 American-made M109A2, 115 M109A5, 123 M109L, and 203mm 60 M110/M110A2 mounted on tracked chassis.

"Analysts say this cutting-edge weapon system was delivered by Beijing to Pakistan as part of Sino-Pak strategy to counter Indian K-9 Vajra howitzers," the Daily Pakistan report added. Besides the Chinese state-of-the-art howitzer, the Pakistan Day parade also featured a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter jets for the first time.

Also Read | Pakistan rejects Amit Shah's comments on Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara's location

Also Read | Will respond with 'full force' if attacked: Pak President's veiled nuclear threat

Latest World News