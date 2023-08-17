US fumes as several churches vandalised over blasphemy reports in Pakistan's Faisalabad, calls to investigate

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV US fumes as several churches vandalised

The United States has once again schooled Pakistan over targeted attacks on churches in response to the reported desecration of the Quran in Pakistan. The Biden administration, on Wednesday, in staunch words asserted Islamabad to investigate the incident and said, "resorting to violence or the use of threats is never an acceptable form of expression". It asked Pakistani authorities to conduct a free and fair investigation without hampering peaceful freedom of expression.

Notably, the Biden administration's response came after a mob allegedly led by the Pakistani Taliban, formally called the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan-- an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed militant groups operating along the Afghan-- attacked several churches over alleged blasphemy in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala. According to local media reports, over 100 houses were set on fire, forcing authorities to launch an immediate evacuation drive.

“So we are deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted in response to reported Quran desecration in Pakistan. We support peaceful freedom of expression and the right to freedom of religion and belief for everybody. And as we have previously said, we are always concerned about incidents of religiously motivated violence," US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at the state briefing. He added,

“Violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of expression, and we urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm for all of those involved."

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

