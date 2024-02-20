North Korea's Kim Jong Un receives car gift from Putin, raises sanctions concerns

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky.

In a reported move that could potentially breach U.N. sanctions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accepted a car gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to official media sources on Tuesday. The exchange underscored the deepening ties between the two nations following their September meeting, where pledges were made to enhance cooperation amidst international isolation due to Russia's conflict in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

The Russian-made vehicle was delivered to Kim's aides by the Russian side on February 18, as stated by the official KCNA news agency. Kim's sister conveyed gratitude to Putin, highlighting the gift as a symbol of the special relationship between the leaders.

Details regarding the car's specifications and transportation method were not provided in the report. Kim, known for his passion for automobiles, possesses a substantial collection of luxury foreign vehicles, reportedly smuggled into the country.

Despite U.N. Security Council resolutions banning the export of luxury goods to North Korea, Kim has been observed in various luxury vehicles, including models such as Mercedes limousines, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Lexus SUV.

While exchanges between the two nations have intensified, allegations persist regarding North Korea's supply of weaponry to Russia for its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied the use of North Korean-made weapons, while North Korea denies accusations of arms shipments to Russia, which would also violate U.N. sanctions.

In a separate report on Tuesday, KCNA announced the return of a delegation of North Korean ruling party officials from Russia, along with the departure of three delegations representing information technology, fisheries, and sports for Russia.

