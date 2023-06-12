Kim Jong Un pens heartfelt note for Putin: 'Correct decision to attack Ukraine'

Follow us on Image Source : AP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, on Monday, vowed to bolster strategic cooperation with his closest ally- Russia and defended President Vladimir Putin's decision to attack his neighbouring nation, Ukraine. In a special message to Putin marking Russia's National Day, the Korean leader testified to provide full support and solidarity to the plans of Moscow.

The special message which was published by state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), "appreciated that the strong and wise Russian people have made proud history and culture for a long time since they took their deep roots in their vast land, and covered a proud path of development, demonstrating the dignity and might of a powerful country".

"Struggle of the Russian people to foil the hostile forces": Kim

It is worth mentioning Russia marks June 12, as Independence Day – the adoption of The Declaration of Sovereignty of the Russian Federation in 1991 celebrated today.

"Kim Jong-un thanks to the correct decision and guidance of the Russian president, the struggle of the Russian people to foil the hostile forces’ escalating threats and challenges to deprive Russia of its sovereignty, security and peaceful life has entered a new decisive phase," the state media quoted the Korean leader.

Ever since Russian President Putin escalated a war against Kyiv, North Korea vowed its full support to Moscow and cornered the West for "weaponising" Ukraine. In a similar fashion, Kim Jong-un also sent a special message to Kremlin-- days after Putin called for military aggression against Ukraine.

Is North Korea helping Putin in war?

As of now, there is no evidence that Kim Jong Un is providing any support-- be it militarily or by sending weapons to Kremlin. However, on multiple occasions, the supreme leader was seen on the same track of cornering the West. "The message sincerely wished the Russian president good health and bigger success in his responsible work, and the friendly Russian people constant prosperity, development and victory," according to the message sent to Putin.

