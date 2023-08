Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV North Korea confirms US soldier Travis King is in their country

Nearly a month after a US soldier Travis King crossed the border of South Korea and entered neighbouring North Korea, the latter confirmed that he was in their territory but claimed he was not willing to go back to America. Citing the statement released by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un led-government, state media KCNA reported that King had expressed “his willingness to seek refugee” in North Korea or a third country.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

