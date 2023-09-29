New York declares state of emergency as 8.5 million people under deadly flash floods zone I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER New York flooded with extreme rainfall.

Amid a massive flash flood in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday and appealed to the citizens "to never attempt to travel on flooded roads". "I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region. Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads," she wrote on 'X'.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), several regions are experiencing dangerous flash flooding as extreme rainfall continues across the city and about 8.5 million people are under flash flood warnings.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

