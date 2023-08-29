Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
New York horror: Two adults, two young children fatally stabbed inside NY City apartment, probe on

Representational Image
Representational Image

At least four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment on Monday.

According to police, officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said. Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

