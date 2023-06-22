United States: Multiple tornadoes in Texas town kill 3, cause massive damage, power outages

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Multiple tornadoes in Texas town kill 3, cause massive damage, power outages

Texas tornadoes : In a news of great concern for citizens of the Rolling Plains in the US state of Texas, multiple tornadoes, produced by a series of powerful storms, have killed at least three persons and caused massive damage in Matador town on Wednesday evening (US time). The South Plains Electric Cooperative informed that the tornadoes caused widespread power outages across the Rolling Plains area, leaving 700 customers without power.

According to media reports, Matador Mayor Pat Smith said that at least three people were killed due to the tornadoes, while others were possibly injured and there was “a whole lot of damage".

The storms reportedly produced softball-size hail and wind gusts upto 100 mph (161 kph) in several areas including Jayton, and many of these areas were under tornado warnings as the line of storms moved in southeast direction. Matador, a town consisting of 570 people across 70 miles, apparently suffered the worst damage from these storms, including damaged homes, utility lines, trees and infrastructure.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue said that it had ordered for sending a crew to assist with the damage and recovery, and recovering trapped residents from the devastated structures, as per media reports. Meanwhile, a new tornado warning was issued for Dickens and King counties as the line of storms moved southeast.

This tornado outbreak came six days after three people were killed and 100 were injured due to a tornado in Perryton city in the northern Texas Panhandle.

