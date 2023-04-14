Mozambique: EAM Jaishankar takes ride in 'Made in India' train in Maputo | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER S Jaishankar on Made in India train in Maputo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train during his visit to the capital of Mozambique. Jaishankar travelled from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala.

The EAM and the Mozambican Transport minister discussed India's partnership in helping expand the train networks electric mobility and waterways connectivity.

Jaishankar arrived in the capital of Mozambique on Thursday on a three-day visit and met the President of the African country's Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

His visit to Mozambique from April 13 to 15 is the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to the country.

"A great green transport conversation with Mozambican Minister of Transport &Communication and Chairman, Mozambican Port & Rail Authority Mateus Magala. Talked about expanding train networks, electric mobility & waterways connectivity. India is a reliable partner in this regard," he tweeted.

He also took a ride on a train manufactured in India.

"Took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey," he tweeted.

He also interacted with the Indian community and visited a temple. "Offered my prayers at the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in Maputo this evening. So glad to interact with the Indian community there," he tweeted.

Jaishankar arrived in Maputo from Uganda where he held talks with the country's top leadership, including President Yoweri Museveni, and discussed possible cooperation in the areas of trade, infrastructure, energy and defence.

