We are working to make India a green energy hub: PM Modi on climate change

Emphasizing that environment and climate have an essential place in Indian culture and tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said government is working to make India a green energy hub.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden were speaking an joint press conference at the White House after holding bilateral talks.

He further said, "Environment is an article of faith for us. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature."

Speaking about India's promise to protect the environment, he said, "We are taking global initiatives for the same. India is the only G20 country in the world that kept the promise it took in Paris to protect the environment."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said," I think it is existential threat to humanity."

