Friday, June 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. We are working to make India a green energy hub: PM Modi on climate change

We are working to make India a green energy hub: PM Modi on climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden were speaking an joint press conference at the White House after holding bilateral talks.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Washington Published on: June 23, 2023 0:09 IST
PM Modi in US, Joe Biden,
Image Source : PTI We are working to make India a green energy hub: PM Modi on climate change

Emphasizing that environment and climate have an essential place in Indian culture and tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said government is working to make India a green energy hub. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden were speaking an joint press conference at the White House after holding bilateral talks.

He further said, "Environment is an article of faith for us. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature." 

Speaking about India's promise to protect the environment, he said, "We are taking global initiatives for the same. India is the only G20 country in the world that kept the promise it took in Paris to protect the environment."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said," I think it is existential threat to humanity."

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News