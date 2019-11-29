MF Husain's final art installation to be unveiled in Qatar Foundation’s Education City

Image Source : JATIN SURI Final Art Installation of MF Husain will be opened for public on December 11 (Photo credit: Jatin Suri, artist representative at Qatar Foundation)

Tourists and visitors to Qatar Foundation's Education City will soon be greeted by an artwork of MF Husain -- touted to be his final. The Qatar Foundation is scheduled to unveil the legendary painter's final art installation -- Seeroo fi al Aradh -- on December 11 in Qatar Education City.



The Seeroo fil al Aradh is said to be Husain's final project and is billed as one of his most unusual artwork. "We are planning to unveil the first installation called "Seero fi al Aradh" in December 2019," Jatin Suri, an artist representative at Qatar Foundation, said.



The Seeroo fil al Aradh is a part of Husain’s extensive project on Arab civilisation. The art installation was commissioned by HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation. The Qatar Foundation completed the installation after Husain's demise.



The artwork chronicles the progression of human civilisation through the history of the Arab region -- how people used nature, and machines, to further their ambitions. It also sheds lights on the innovation and experimentation that existed in the Arab world both before and during the European Renaissance.



According to the Gulf Times, the art installation is a representative of the openness and inclusivity of the Qatar Foundation and Qatar, and sends an invitation to both residents and visitors to explore the country’s art and culture landscape.



After the unveiling, the installation will be housed in a permanent building near the Al Shaqab equestrian centre within Education City and will be open to the public.



Hailed as the 'barefoot’ Picasso, MF Husain's first exhibition in Qatar was held in 1984 at Doha’s Sheraton Hotel, with a further exhibition being held at the Museum of Islamic Art, over a decade ago. He then took up residence in Qatar, and his close ties with the country were cemented when he was granted Qatari citizenship.