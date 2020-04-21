Image Source : AP Mexico, US extend ban on non-essential cross-border travel

Mexico and the US have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel across their shared border in a bid to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry said. The temporary ban, which took effect in March and was due to expire Tuesday, will remain in place for 30 more days after authorities from both countries reviewed the state of the outbreaks, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Monday.

"The restrictions will continue under the same terms as when they were implemented on March 21," it added.

The restrictions apply to foot and vehicle traffic at border crossing points along north Mexico and the southern United States, barring travel for tourism or leisure, but allowing travel for medical reasons or work in an essential field.

Cross-border trade has not been affected.

Mexico has reported 8,772 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 712 deaths.

