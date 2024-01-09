Maldives proposed President Muizzu's visit to New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu speaks during an event.

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and the Maldives, it has been revealed that the Maldivian government proposed a visit to New Delhi by its President, Mohamed Muizzu, in November. Despite the proposal, which was conveyed to the Indian High Commission in Male, there has been no progress on the visit. According to the news agency PTI, sources suggest that the proposal was made just days after Muizzu assumed the presidency on November 17. However, the visit remains contingent on mutually convenient dates.

This development occurred even as President Muizzu reiterated his call for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives. The proposal for the visit was reportedly verbal, and no formal plans were established. The strained relations between India and the Maldives intensified when Muizzu, perceived as pro-China, vowed to fulfill his election promise of removing Indian military personnel from the country.

The situation escalated recently when three deputy ministers in Muizzu's government made derogatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These ministers were subsequently suspended, following India's strong objection to the issue. The comments against Modi were in response to his social media posts on 'X,' which were interpreted as an attempt to promote Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The fallout from these remarks has led to a broader discussion on social media, with Indian celebrities encouraging people to explore domestic tourist destinations rather than traveling to the Maldives. Notable figures such as Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, along with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, have urged individuals to consider "Indian islands" and coastal destinations.

In response to the diplomatic row, the Maldivian foreign ministry clarified that the derogatory remarks on social media did not represent the government's position. The Maldivian envoy to India was summoned to the external affairs ministry, where strong concerns were conveyed over the social media posts against PM Modi. In Male, the Maldivian government assured the Indian High Commissioner that the remarks against Modi did not reflect its official stance.

In an address at the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province, Muizzu emphasised China's status as the island nation's "closest" ally and development partner.

