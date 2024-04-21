Maldives Parliamentary Election begins- a test of strength for President Muizzu to choose India or China

Follow us on Image Source : PRESIDENCYMV/X Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

The voting for Maldives Parliamentary elections 2024 began on Sunday in the archipelago nation, with a major stake of the incumbent President Mohamed Muizzu in the fray, amid the ongoing tension with neighbouring nation, India.

According to local media reports, a total of 368 candidates, including candidates from Muizzu's Peoples National Congress (PNC), contesting the elections. Besides, 130 of these candidates are contesting as independents. The Parliamentarians elected today will take their oath of office in May, forming the 20th People's Majlis.

The election seems a tough battle for Muizzu as the island nation has become a "geopolitical hotspot" ever since the incumbent government had started its political campaign promoting the "India-out" narrative during last year's Presidential polls.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.