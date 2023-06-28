Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER London: Indian-origin boy dies after consuming protein drinks, says report

A tragic incident occurred when a 16-year-old boy consumed a protein shake that is believed to have caused a rare disease. Rohan Godhania from London became sick after drinking a protein shake on August 15, 2020. According to Metro, he passed away three days later at West Middlesex Hospital due to "irreversible brain damage."

According to the report, Pushpa, Rohan's father, told the inquest that he had purchased the drink for his son to assist him in gaining muscle because his son was "quite skinny."

However, Metro reported that the increase in protein brought about a rare genetic condition known as ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, which caused ammonia in Rohan's blood to break down and rise to lethal levels.

The postmortem examination couldn't at first distinguish the kid's reason for death since, not long after his passing, his organs were donated before the hospital could recognise the reason for his ailment, as an examination at Milton Keynes Coroner's Court in Buckinghamshire recently heard, the news source detailed.

A senior coroner has called for "life-saving" health warnings to be added to protein shakes sold in supermarkets following the incident.

According to Metro, Coroner Tom Osborne said, "Concerning these protein drinks, my preliminary view about them is that I ought to write to one of the regulatory authorities that some sort of warning ought to be put on the packaging of these drinks because, although OTC is a rare condition, it can have harmful effects if someone drinks [one] and it causes a protein spike."

Speaking to the inquest, Rohan's father said, "I purchased it just to build up muscles. He was quite skinny. We thought that rather than just nagging him if he built up muscles in his shoulders, he would stand a bit taller."

The bereaved father continued, "Rohan had only just turned 16. We imagined Rohan developing into a wonderful young man. Rohan had his entire life ahead of him, with so many hopes and so many dreams."

"The loss reverberates out to so many people whose lives Rohan touched. This world is a darker place with the loss of such a kind and gentle soul," he added, according to the news outlet.

