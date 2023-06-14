Hyderabad woman allegedly stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate in London; 2 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad woman allegedly stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate in London

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman from Telangana was stabbed to death in the United Kingdom's Wembley on Tuesday (June 13). The deceased, identified as Kontham Tejashwi, was pursuing higher studies from London. According to the UK Metropolitan Police, she was allegedly attacked by her Brazilian flatmate at a residential property on Tuesday morning.

The Met police said two men have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley. A post-mortem examination is scheduled, following which the police are expected to formally release her identity but Tejaswini's family members, who live in the Hayathnagar area of Hyderabad, said they got information that she was "attacked" in the flat, a shared accommodation.

What deceased's parents said?

"We came to know about the incident today morning. We don't know when it happened. We got the information that she is serious and in hospital," Tejaswini's father told a news channel. She had gone to London three years ago and had completed her MS course there, her father said.

The Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek the public’s help in tracing the suspect behind the attack. The 23-year-old man has now been arrested from Harrow, near the crime scene of Neeld Crescent in Wembley.

One more woman was attacked

Besides Tejaswini, another woman, aged 28, was also attacked and taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening, the Met Police added. The victim's uncle requested the government to make necessary arrangements to bring her body from the UK to Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)

