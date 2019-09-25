Karachi to award citizens who identify people throwing trash

The government of Pakistan's Sindh province has decided to award $639 to any person who "films and identifies people who throw garbage" on the streets of Karachi.

While addressing the media on Tuesday, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani announced two mobile numbers where citizens will be able to send videos of people throwing trash around the city through WhatsApp, Dawn news reported.

Ghani said that he had personally witnessed people purposely dumping heaps of garbage on roads and said that those who "claimed that they have inherited the city" were polluting Karachi.

"This is a conspiracy to damage the cleanliness drive," he said, adding that the identity of citizens who report such incidents will be kept secret.

The Sindh government last week initiated a cleanliness campaign dubbed 'Clean My Karachi' after facing criticism over failure to clean the metropolis.

