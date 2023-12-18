Security scare as car crashes into Joe Biden's motorcade; President, first lady unharmed | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP First lady Jill Biden waves as she leaves President Joe Biden's campaign headquarters in Wilmington.

A security incident unfolded on Sunday as a car collided with a vehicle in Joe Biden's motorcade, creating a startling moment for the US president and his team. The incident occurred as Biden was departing from his campaign headquarters in Delaware.

Biden and the First Lady were safely transported away from the scene, mitigating any potential risks.

The incident occurred just after the Bidens departed from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in rainy downtown Wilmington at 8:07 p.m. (0107 GMT). They had recently concluded a meal with members of the re-election team. According to the White House press pool report, the collision transpired shortly after President Biden responded to a reporter's question.

A silver sedan with Delaware license plates collided with a motorcade SUV, which appeared to shield the presidential motorcade at an intersection opposite the campaign headquarters entrance. Secret service agents swiftly escorted President Biden to his car after the impact, as depicted in television footage.

The damaged silver sedan was immediately surrounded by security officers upon coming to a stop. Agents approached the vehicle, with weapons drawn, as the driver raised his hands.

After the incident, the Bidens safely returned to their home in Wilmington. The swift response from security personnel ensured the president's safety during this unexpected collision. Further details regarding the circumstances and any potential consequences for the driver are under investigation.

