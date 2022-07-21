Joe Biden's 'I have cancer' statement shakes Twitter, White House responds

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy

US President Joe Biden made the headlines again when he claimed in a speech that he has cancer, sending a wave of questions and concerns over social media. The President was speaking about climate change in Massacheutes and was discussing the harmful emission from oil refineries.

"My mother drove us rather than us being able to walk and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That's why I - and so damn many other people I grew up with - have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.," he said.

The clip went viral on social media, and several Americans were stunned by the President's remarks. Some sent prayers for a speedy recovery. However, many wanted to know the truth behind his remarks.

The White House responded, according to New York Post. The White House said that Biden was referring to the skin cancer removal he underwent before taking office and that he mistakenly stated that he has cancer.

