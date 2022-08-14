Follow us on Image Source : AP 'You are next!: After attack on Salman Rushdie, Harry Potter author JK Rowling gets death threat

Highlights Author JK Rowling received death threat after she condemned attack on Salman Rushdie.

Replying to her tweet, a user named Meer Asif Aziz replied, "Don't worry you are next".

The user also came in support of Hadi Matar, the accused behind Rushdie's stabbing.

JK Rowling death threat: A day after a brutal stabbing attack on author Salman Rushdie, Harry Potter book series author J K Rowling also received a death threat. The incident took place after she showed support for Rushdie on Twitter and condemned the attack on him. Replying to her tweet, a user named Meer Asif Aziz replied, "Don't worry you are next". The user also came in support of Hadi Matar, the accused behind Rushdie's stabbing. "The name of this man in Hadi Matar. He is a revolutionary Shia fighter who followed the fatwa of late ayatollah rohullah khomonei".

Earlier, Rowling condemned the attack on Rushdie, and tweeted, "Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok." After receving a death threat, Rowling reached out to Twitter and reminded it of violence-related guidelines. "These are your guidelines, right? Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence... Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism..." she tweeted.

Not so long ago, Rowling had seen herself involved in a controversy as she faced flak for her comments on transgender people. She later said she refuses to “bow down” to criticism about her recent comments. She has been under hefty scrutiny about her thoughts on transgender identity from the LGBTQ community along with Eddie Redmayne and Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the Harry Potter film franchise.

“I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it,” she said.

Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex, a media platform for the global development community, that used the phrase “people who menstruate.” Rowling implied it should have said “women.”

The famed author continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex. She said she felt compelled to tweet her thoughts about her experience with domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-origin author was stabbed several times before his speech in New York. The accused was identified as Hadi Matar, a 24-year old from New Jersey. At his trial, Matar pleaded 'not guilty' to charges of assault and attempt to murder. Rushdie is currently off the ventilator but continues to be in the hospital due to serious injuries.

Latest World News