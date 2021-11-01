Follow us on Image Source : ANI 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temblor occurred at around 6:14 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 36.5 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km.

The quake logged four in some parts of Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Earlier in October, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the Japanese capital Tokyo and surrounding areas, reportedly injuring more than 20 people. It was one of the strongest temblors to rock Tokyo since the massive 9.0 earthquake and tsunami disaster in 2011 that killed thousands.

