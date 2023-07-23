Italy unveils memorial to honour Indian troops who fought World War II

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The memorial was unveiled at Montone in Italy's Perugia

The Commune of Monotone in Italy along with the Italian Military historians have unveiled the 'VC Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial' in Perugia's Montone area to honour Indian troops that fought alongside the Italian campaign in the Second World War, announced the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

The memorial is also dedicated to soldier Yeshwant Ghadge, who was killed during the war in Upper Tiber Valley. He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest award for British armed forces.

According to a press release by the Defence Ministry, Dr Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of India in Italy and the Indian Defence Attaché represented India during the ceremony, along with a large number of Indian citizens.

More than 50,000 Indian Army soldiers participated in the Italian Campaign during the Second World War and six Indian soldiers were awarded with the Victoria Cross. Thousands of Indian soldiers were killed and are commemorated in the 40 Commonwealth War Graves spread all over Italy.

An Indian Army plaque has also been placed at the memorial commemorating the sacrifices of all ranks of the Indian Army who fought in the Italian Campaign.

The memorial has been created in the form of a live sundial with the motto 'Omines Sub Eodem Sole' (We all live under the same sun).

ALSO READ | India to hand over indigenously-built missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnamese Navy

Latest World News