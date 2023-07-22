India to hand over indigenously-built missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnamese Navy today

Follow us on Image Source : PIB INS Kirpan to be handed to Vietnam

India will hand over the naval ship and in-service missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam People's Navy (VPN) on Saturday at Cam Ranh. This transfer reflects India's commitment o assist its like-minded partners in enhancing their capacity and capability, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

This is the first time that India has gifted a fully operational corvette to any friendly foreign country. The transfer of INS Kirpan is a part of the Indian government's policies of 'Act East' and 'Security and Growth for all in the Region' (SAGAR), as per the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Minister had announced the transfer of INS Kirpan on June 19, 2023, after which the indigenously-built khukri-class missile corvette departed to Vietnam on June 28 and reached Cam Ranh on July 8.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will preside over the decommissioning and the handing over ceremony in Vietnam. He is currently on an official visit there and will visit Vietnam Navy's headquarters at Hai Phong for bilateral discussions with Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, CINC, VPN.

Admiral Kumar will also call on the Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, said the Ministry of Defence in the release. His visit signifies a high level of bilateral defence engagements between the navies of both countries, as well as India's recognition of 'ASEAN Centrality' to the region.

