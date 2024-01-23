'Hamas turned girls into their sex dolls, many missed their menstrual cycle': Freed captives recall horror

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sharon Alony Cunio recalls the horrors of abduction and time in captivity

Jerusalem: Amid the unprecedented attack on Gaza, the Israeli Parliament, or Knesset, held its first session dedicated to addressing sexual and gender-based violence in the ongoing war between two neighbouring nations on Tuesday. According to a report by YnetNews, an Israeli newspaper, the discussion included the horrific details uncovered by those women who had witnessed what they called it "hell" of the Earth. They expressed concern over those who are still in captivity by Hamas terrorists since the October 7 attack.

One of the women who was luckily released by the Hamas terrorists, Chen Goldstein-Almog, shared the terrible condition of the women who have become a "sex doll" for the militant group.

She said there were a number of women in the captivity who were raped multiple times. In fact, she claimed that there were a number of women who hadn't had their menstrual cycle for a long time-- a sign that they might be pregnant.

"They turned the girls into their dolls"

"There are women in captivity who haven't had their menstrual cycle for a long time, and maybe that's what we should pray for – that their bodies will protect them, and they won't be subjected to pregnancy. We need to do everything to bring them back. There are difficult physical conditions of food and hygiene, and also harsh conditions of danger that we don't know if their captors will receive orders to harm them. I am very worried about them," YnetNews quoted Almog as saying.

"The terrorists bring inappropriate clothes for the girls, doll-like clothes. They turned the girls into their dolls, that they can do whatever they want with. And it’s unbelievable that they’re still there. I can't breathe; I can't cope with this, and it's too difficult. We are closing in on four months, and they are still there," she added. Almog said that as she spoke a girl in captivity is being raped by the Hamas terrorist.

Notably, earlier Monday, a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants stormed a parliamentary committee session in Jerusalem, demanding that the lawmakers do more to try to free their loved ones. One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas rampage of October 7 that triggered the worst fighting in decades. Some 130 remain held in Gaza after others were brought home in a November truce.

