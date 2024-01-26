ICJ orders Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza Strip

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pro-Palestinian activists gather near the International Court of Justice.

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to take steps to prevent genocide acts in the Gaza Strip. The top court just stopped short of ordering a ceasefire in the region.

South Africa alleged that Israel’s campaign in the tiny coastal enclave amounted to genocide in the case, which goes to the core of one of the world’s most intractable conflicts, and had asked the court to order Israel to halt the operation.

In the highly anticipated decision made by a panel of 17 judges, the International Court of Justice decided not to throw out the case, and ordered six so-called provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza.

Many of the measures were approved by an overwhelming majority of the judges. An Israeli judge voted in favor of two of the six.

“The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” Joan E. Donoghue, the court’s president, said.

Following the ruling, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will “continue to do what is necessary” to defend itself. Netanyahu rejected the genocide claims as 'outrageous' and vowed to press ahead with the war.

