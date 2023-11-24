Israel-Hamas war: 12 Thai hostages released by Hamas amid ceasefire

Follow us on Image Source : AP The release of 12 hostages is the first biggest development that boosts the hope to release of all hostages.

Israel-Hamas war: In a major breakthrough, 12 Thai hostages were released by Hamas. The development was confirmed by Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Friday.

"It has been confirmed by the Security Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages were already released. Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in an hour. Their names and details should be released soon. Please stay tuned," Srettha posted on X.

According to the deal brokered by Qatar and the US, Hamas would set free 50 hostages as part of the temporary ceasefire and Israel would release 150 Palestinian prisoners, along with sending humanitarian aid for the citizens of Gaza during the pause. This marks the first cessation of hostilities in the war that has gone on for nearly 50 days.

Meanwhile, the Israeli security forces fired tear gas at a crowd of Palestinians gathered to greet prisoners who were to be released from Israeli jails as part of a truce between Israel and Hamas. Tear gas was fired to push away crowds from the vicinity of Ofer prison, from where the prisoners are to be released later on Friday.

Palestinian authorities have released a list of 39 Palestinian prisoners expected to be released on Friday, including 24 women and 15 teenage boys, in exchange for 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. In all, 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed during the four-day truce.

Israel-Hamas War

The war began on October 7 when several hundred Hamas militants burst across the border into east Israel, killing at least 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage. Most of the dead were civilians. Israel responded with weeks of blistering airstrikes on Gaza, followed by a ground invasion that began over three weeks ago. More than 14,500 Palestinians have been killed during the Israeli offensive, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. It does not differentiate between civilians and militants, though some two-thirds of the dead have been identified as women and minors. Israel says thousands of Hamas militants have been killed.

Also read: Israel PM Netanyahu orders Mossad to target Hamas chiefs abroad

Latest World News