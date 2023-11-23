Israel PM Netanyahu orders Mossad to target Hamas chiefs abroad ahead of hostage release

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ahead of the release of hostages as part of a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he has ordered spy agency Mossad to track down leaders of the Palestine-based militant group hiding overseas.

“I have instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas, wherever they are,” Netanyahu told a news conference on Wednesday, as he vowed to press on with the war after the truce period expires. His statement came after a reporter mentioned that Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashaal are 'euphoric' over the war, reported The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu further said that the nearly 240 hostages held in the Gaza Strip had a "knife to their throats" and it was Israel's responsibility to rescue them, describing their release as a "holy mission".

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also said that all Hamas leaders are "walking dead men". "They are living on borrowed time. The struggle is worldwide: From gunmen in the field to those who are enjoying luxury jets while their emissaries are acting against women and children — they are destined to die," he said.

Most of Hamas' top leadership is living in exile, primarily in the Gulf state of Qatar as well as the Lebanese capital of Beirut. Some even take refuge in Iran, which backs Hamas. Moreover, Israel's Mossad agency has been accused in a series of assassinations overseas of Palestinian militants and Iranian nuclear scientists over the years.

Mossad has significant technological prowess and cyber intelligence and often works in close collaboration with the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) and MI6. It has conducted some high-profile operations including the capture of noted terrorists and eliminating threats.

The Israel-Hamas truce agreement

The four-day truce agreement that would have seen the release of the first batch of 50 hostages from Gaza today hit a last-minute snag as Israel's National Security Council chairman Tzachi Hanegbi said that the release will not take place before Friday due to ongoing negotiations.

According to an Israeli official on late Wednesday, both Israel and Hamas need to sign a document ratifying the agreement of a temporary ceasefire for it to take effect, contrary to what was previously discussed. The document is expected to be signed within 24 hours.

The delay in the release of hostages is likely to cause a major blow to their families as they grow increasingly desperate to see their loved ones return from the Gaza Strip after almost 50 days since the war began.

The temporary truce between Israel and Hamas was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States and announced on Wednesday, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough in the war that has killed tens and thousands of people.

Hamas is expected to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Israeli jets and troops are expected to hold their fire during the truce and Hamas militants have been asked to stop launching rockets at Israel.

Meanwhile, Hamas also sought hundreds of trucks to deliver humanitarian aid and fuel to Gaza as part of the deal. These supplies would also reach northern Gaza, the most affected area in the war, for the first time since Israel's ground offensive. Israel also agreed to allow a "significant" amount of fuel and other essential supplies.

