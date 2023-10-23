Monday, October 23, 2023
     
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Ground offensive looms as IDF attacks Hezbollah's infrastructue, death toll soars 4600

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli warplanes have struck targets across the Gaza Strip as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, while a second convoy of humanitarian aid reportedly began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on Sunday afternoon.

Ajeet Kumar Published on: October 23, 2023 11:36 IST
Israeli Defence Forces
Israeli Defence Forces

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The Israel-Hamas war, now in its 17th day, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry on Sunday said that the death toll in Gaza had reached at least 4,651 people, with another 14,254 people wounded in the besieged territory. The ministry said 93 Palestinians were also killed in violence and Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on October 7. More than 1,650 others were wounded, it added. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial Hamas attack. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.

This is an India TV blog where you can get all developments related to the Israel-Hamas war. Scroll down patiently to get authentic and swift information from the battlefield.  

 

 

Live updates :Israel-Hamas war (LIVE UPDATES - OCT 23)

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:39 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war

     Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday said the United States expects the Israel-Hamas war to escalate through involvement by proxies of Iran and asserted that the Biden administration is prepared to respond if American personnel or armed forces become the target of any such hostilities.

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel says 2nd batch of humanitarian aid entered Gaza

    Israel says Sunday that a second batch of humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza, at the request of the U.S. and according to instructions from other political officials.
    On Saturday, 20 trucks entered in the first shipment into the territory since Israel imposed a complete siege two weeks ago. Sunday’s batch included only water, food, and medical equipment, with no fuel, Israel said.

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israeli prime minister warns Hezbollah to stay out of war

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops stationed near the border with Lebanon, where the Israeli army and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants also have traded fire during the Hamas-Israel war.
    A top official with Iran Hezbollah vowed Saturday that Israel would pay a high price whenever it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and said Saturday that his militant group based in Lebanon already is “in the heart of the battle.”

