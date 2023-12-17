'IDF, and I as its commander, are responsible': Israel defence chiefs admit mistake in hostage killings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli protestors demanding an immediate release of hostages from Hamas militants.

Israel-Hamas war: In a major development, Israel’s defence chiefs said they accepted responsibility for the "accidental" killing of three hostages attempting to escape captivity in Gaza on Saturday. The officials, however, underscored the soldiers who are fighting a battle against the Hamas terrorists in Gaza are facing difficulties but added they will ensure "no repeat of the tragic incident". In a video statement, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi called the slayings “a difficult and painful event.”

The hostages were identified as Yotam Haim, abducted by Hamas from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Samar Fouad Talalka, abducted from Nir Am and Alon Shamriz from Kfar Aza. The incident happened in the Gaza neighbourhood which has seen some of the heaviest fighting between Israeli military and Hamas fighters in recent days, reported The Times of Israel.

Massive protest in Israel

Meanwhile, families and supporters of hostages still held in Gaza on Saturday (December 16) demanded Israel present an offer to Hamas leaders to return their loved ones unharmed. The freed hostage Raz Ben Ami, said in the news conference that she warned the Israeli cabinet that the fighting in Gaza will harm the hostages.

She added, "Israel must offer another hostage release deal and get the international community to back it.” The families gathered in Tel Aviv a day after three hostages were mistakenly been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

More than 100, women, children, teens and foreigners were released in a deal struck in late November. Others have been declared dead by Israeli authorities. More than 100 hostages remain in Gaza, authorities say.

Hamas militants rampaged through Israeli towns killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages on Oct. 7. Israel then launched a counter-attack, during which Gaza health authorities say more than 19,000 people have been confirmed killed.

