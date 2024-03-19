A Gaza woman witnesses horrific incident of her husband's death as IDF attacks hospital I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Woman wails over husband's body following Israeli airstrike near al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City

Gaza: Palestinians rushed to the aid of a woman who was left holding the body of her husband on Monday following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. British broadcaster Sky News captured the immediate aftermath of the airstrike, which struck not far from the Shifa hospital. Earlier in the day, Israeli forces launched a raid on the facility, accusing Hamas militants of using it as a base.

The military said it killed a Hamas commander who was armed and hiding inside the medical center, and that one of its own soldiers was killed in the operation. Gaza’s Health Ministry said the army attacked the hospital, directing gun and missile fire at a building used for specialized surgeries.

VIDEO Warning: The video contains the aftermath of the attack in Gaza

IDF raided medical centre in Gaza

Israel raided the medical centre in November after claiming that Hamas was concealing a major command and control centre within and beneath the compound. It revealed a tunnel running to an underground bunker beneath the hospital, and some weapons discovered inside, but not the elaborate facilities it had described before the raid.

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 31,726 Palestinians have been killed in the war. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people in the surprise October 7 attack out of Gaza that triggered the war, and they took another 250 people hostage. Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 captives, as well as the remains of 30 others.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: 'My daughter wants to eat eggs, I tell her how can I bring': Gaza family struggles to observe Ramadan I VIDEO